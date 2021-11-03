South Africa: ANC Set for Worst Electoral Performance Since 1994

analysis

South Africa's governing party may be heading for its worst showing at the polls since the end of apartheid.

Initial results from Monday's municipal polls suggest the African National Congress will garner 46.6% of the vote, the CSIR said in a forecast posted on its website. That would be its lowest share since South Africa's first nonracial elections a quarter century ago, and compares with 54% in the last local government elections in 2016.

A report by News24's Election Forecaster also forecast on Tuesday that the ANC looks set to dip below 50 percent in national support for the first time in history.

Monday's vote was the first municipal ballot since President Cyril Ramaphosa won control of the ANC in 2017 and set about trying to rebuild support for the party, which plummeted during his predecessor Jacob Zuma's scandal-marred rule. The ANC has fallen out of favour because of voter dissatisfaction with poor service delivery, crumbling infrastructure within towns and cities, record unemployment and frequent power outages.

Its performance is also likely to be dented by fewer people casting their ballots, with electoral commission data showing less than 50% of registered voters showed up at the polls. The weak turnout...