South Africa: ANC Takes Lead in Most KZN Municipalities

2 November 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As vote counting for the 2021 Local Government Elections continues in different parts of the country, the African National Congress (ANC) continues to hold most of the seats in various municipalities, especially in that of KwaZulu-Natal.

As at 2pm, with 23% of the provincial votes counted, statistics showed that the ANC was leading in KwaZulu-Natal with 42.87% of the votes, followed by Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) with 26.12%, and the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 10.64%.

In eThekwini Municipality, the ANC is still holding the majority of the votes with 54.39%, followed by the DA with 23.25%, and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 8.34%.

In Umzimkhlu, the ANC received huge support with 80.74% votes, followed by the EFF with 9.71%. The ANC is also taking the lead in Greater Kokstad, with 58.59% of the votes counted so far, followed by the EFF at 20.66% and the DA at 12.99%.

The ANC also seemed to gain lots of support in the rural community of Impendle with 59.16%, followed by the IFP at 19.36% and EFF (17.81%).

The party is, however, seemingly losing its support in Msunduzi Municipality, where the DA is currently leading with 68.64%, ANC 15.24% and EFF following with 9.38%.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X