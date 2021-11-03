Ghana: MCE Accused of Bribery Granted Bail

Kumasi — The Juaben Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee, who allegedly bribed assembly members to confirm him, has been granted self-recognisance bail by the police.

Alex SarfoKantanka was arrested on Monday after a video, in which he was seen and heard demanding the refund of money he had paid to the assembly members, went viral on social media.

However, the MCE nominee, could not secure the two-thirds majority he needed, after he garnered six out of 26 votes cast by the assembly members.

Thiscaused the rage, leading to his demand for the money and hurling of insults at some of the assembly members.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Police Public Affairs Directorate, Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, said MrKantanka was granted bail after a caution statement was taken from him, adding that investigations into the alleged bribery scandal would continue.

It cautioned that anyone who would break the law would be arrested and subjected to due legal process "since no one is above the law".

Prior to the event, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, had appealed to members of the Assembly to vote for the nominee,who had been reappointed by President Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo.

Meanwhile, there was tension at Juaben on Monday after the President's nominee was rejected for the second time.

MrKantaka got 10 out of 26 votes cast by the assembly members with one spoilt ballot.

He pleaded with the assembly members to vote for him, though theyhad resolved to reject him.

Last Friday's voting was marred by chaos after the Assembly Members refused to vote claiming the atmosphere was intimidating, as military personnel stormed the place.

Four armoured vehicles had parked at the premises of the Juaben Municipal Assembly with heavypresence of armed military and police personnel.

Sitting had to be adjourned to Monday, which also witnessed heavy military personnel,and the Assembly members insisted that they did not need the military, and again rejected the nominee.