Ghana: Teshie Acting Mankralo Remanded ... for Allegedly Selling 93,892 Acres of Land

The acting Mankralo of Teshie, Nii Adjei Adjetey Akuffo, has been remanded in police custody by an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly selling 93,892 acres of land belonging to an estate developer.

Nii Akuffo, also known as Nii Mankralo, is acting Head of Numo Nimashie Family of Teshie, Accra.

He was accused of selling the land to Kofi Diame, an estate developer, after the demise of his predecessor, Nii Adjei Otswenmah Nmashie II, who sold the land to the complainant, Rose Aryee.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of fraudulent transaction of land and the court presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh adjourned the case to November 4.

Prosecuting, Inspector Eric Pobee said the complainant, in 1998, purchased the land located at East Airport, Teshie, near Spintex Road, Accra, from the late Numo Nimashie of Teshie, Nii Nimashie, who was head of Numo Nimashie Family.

The court heard that after the death of Nii Nimashie, accused granted the land to Mr Diame, who started developing it.

Insp Pobee said that the complainant reported the case to the police.

The court heard that "during investigation, accused admitted in his cautioned statement that he sold the land to Diame together with the Chief Priest of Numo Nmashie of Teshie, Wulumo Adjei Kwanku, now deceased, in 2017."

Inspector Pobee said the complainant registered the land at the Lands Commission, and in the course of investigation, land documents issued to the complainant by her grantor were shown to accused in the presence of the Greater Accra Regional Crime Officer.