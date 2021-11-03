Nigeria: Massive Pipeline Leakage in Ikeja

3 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja

Massive leakage of gas pipeline in Ikeja areas of Lagos State is reportedly ongoing.

NEMA Acting Coordinator, Lagos State Territory, Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the development on Wednesday just as he urged residents around Computer Village /Underbridge, Awolowo Way and Oba Akran axis, Anifowoshe street and Medical Road to avoid contacts with naked fire.

He said the agency received distress alerts about the incident some minutes ago.

The Acting Coordinator advised shops and business centers to be under lock and key pending when normalcy will return.

Meanwhile, he said emergency responders are working to prevent the unforseen, " Residents around Computer Village /Underbridge Awolowo Way and Oba Akran axis, Anifowose Street, Medical Road must not open shops or use open naked fire for safety reasons.

"Distress alerts just received indicate massive leakage of gas pipeline around these areas.

"Let us take utmost safety precautions." He said.

