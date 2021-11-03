Kenya: Traffic Police Officer Gives Up Sh26 Million Bribes to State

3 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sam Kiplagat

A traffic police officer has agreed to forfeit Sh26 million linked to bribes received from matatu operators on Garissa-Thika highway to the State.

In a deal with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Jamal Bare Mohammed, a rider who used to patrol the highway, agreed to surrender the money in a bid to settle a case that has been pending in court since 2017.

The EACC has been pursuing Sh47 million from the officer but the Sh26.1 million had been frozen at Equity Bank, awaiting the conclusion of the forfeiture application.

"The sum of Sh26,193,071 held in Equity Bank account number (withheld) in the name of Jamal Bare Mohamed be and is hereby forfeited to the government," the agreement adopted by Justice James Wakiaga stated.

The EACC said Mr Mohamed started negotiating with the anti-graft body last year and made a proposal for a settlement. Article 252(1)(b) of the Constitution allows the EACC to negotiate, ask for conciliation or mediation.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X