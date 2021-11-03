Nigeria: Ekiti United Appoints Coaches, Backroom Staff Ahead 2021/2022 Season

3 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

Ahead of the 2021/2022 season, the Management of Ekiti United Football Club has appointed Adu Adedeji as the new Team Manager of the club.

The management also appointed new technical crew members made up of Olusola Babatola (Chief Scout), Kayode Olujohungbe (Chief coach), Adeola Awe (Assistant coach 1) and Bright Adesoye (Assistant coach 2).

The Chairman of Ekitiu United, Mrs Funk Babalola, also said other members of the technical crew and backroom staff are Adebanji Adewumi (Goalkeepers trainer), Kolawole Bamidele (Masseur) and Adebukola Ayelabola (curator).

The statement further indicated that other backroom staff are Ayodeji Olowolafe (club secretary), Tolulope Alabi (Assistant Secretary), Tolani Agbeni (Chief Welfare Officer) and Qozeem Oladapo (Media Officer).

Meanwhile, the newly established Ekiti United Feeders has Mayowa Afolabi as the Head Coach while Femi Kumuyi is the Assistant coach.

The appointed technical and backroom staff are to resume immediately as the team has already begun preparations for the 2021 /2022 Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

