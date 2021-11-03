Nigeria: NFF Demands 'Dreaded' Falcons As Madugu, Okon Join Technical Crew

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has tasked the Super Falcons coaching crew to transform the team into a dreaded side

He made this known during the absorption of coaches Justin Madugu and Edwin Okon into the technical crew of the Super Falcons which is in line with a recent resolve to rejig the team's technical group at the Federation's headquarters in Abuja.

Madugu was designated the new 1st Assistant Coach of the Super Falcons while Edwin Okon, Chief Coach of Rivers Angels FC, will be Chief Scout for the squad.

Head Coach Randy Waldrum keeps his position. Coach Ann Chiejine will be 2nd assistant coach while Wemimo Matthew moves to the U20 team, Falconets.

"I want to see a Super Falcons' squad that is feared by the opposition not only in Africa but all over the world. I trust that you two (Madugu and Okon) will bring some positive difference to our golden Super Falcons. I don't want to see our Falcons struggling against teams in Africa when we should actually be going toe-to-toe with the best teams in the world.

"From now, we will scout for more players at home and abroad, particularly at home, and we will start organizing camps for the Super Falcons on the home front even before the overseas-based players arrive.

We must make the effort and the investment to have a stronger squad that will continue to make Nigeria proud."

After a 2-0 win against the Black Queens of Ghana in the first leg of the second round of the 2022 Women AFCON qualifiers, the Falcons lost 0-1 in the return leg but squeezed through to the final round on 2-1 aggregate.