South Africa: Water and Sanitation Briefs Media On Compliance and Enforcement Blitz in Gouritz Catchment, 8 Nov

press release

Media briefing on compliance and enforcement blitz in Gouritz Catchment

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Western Cape invites members of the media to attend a media briefing on Compliance and Enforcement Blitz to be conducted by DWS and Breede-Gouritz Catchment Management Agency (BGCMA) The enforcement Blitz will be conducted from 08-12 November 2021 within the Gouritz Catchment.

In recent months, there have been allegations of illegal water use within the Gouritz Region, and these include diversion of rivers, illegal abstractions, and other unlawful activities. During the briefing BGCMA and DWS will outline areas in which the blitz is going to be conducted and provide details on how illegal water activities are being dealt with.

The DWS and BGCMA have adopted a zero tolerance of illegal activities and have in the past imposed heavy fines to the offenders.