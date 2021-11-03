South Africa: Electoral Commission On Progress of Results - 2 November

2 November 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Electoral Commission reports that as at 19h30, 55 per cent of the 64 502 results expected had been finalized. The Northern Cape has completed 89 percent of its results, followed by Western Cape at 72 per cent and in third position comes Eastern Cape at 70 percent. The rest of the provinces completion rate range between 37 and 67 per cent.

At the level of capturing 78 per cent of results are already in the system waiting scanning and auditing. We are still pursuing the target of reaching the 90 per cent still in the course of tonight.

The number of completed municipalities now stands at 94. We will spare no effort that the majority of the of 163 municipalities are completed within the planned time.

