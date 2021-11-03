Kenya: Singer Suzanna Owiyo Asks Omondi, Maribe to Resolve Drama

3 November 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenyans on social media, media personalities included, have waded into the paternity drama involving comedian Eric Omondi and ex-TV girl Jacque Maribe.

Omondi, in a statement on social media, accused Maribe of ducking a DNA test that will determine if he is the biological father of the child.

He was responding to claims by the journalist suggesting he was a deadbeat dad.

But the media personalities, most of whom are Omondi's pals have publicly urged him to diplomatically settle the issue.

Musician Daddy Owen, who recently parted ways with his wife, wrote; "I remember we had this discussion many years ago. You guys are both my friends. Now, this."

Controversial activist Boniface Mwangi also opined, stating; "This isn't cool @ericomondi. You have shamed your Baby Mama and your son. It's been public knowledge that you're her baby daddy, and you even admitted as much. So this whole story you're bringing might even be true, but the public didn't need to know that much. It's an honour to be a dad and @jacquemaribe chose you as her son's father. Now your son, since as far as he knows you're the daddy, will be ridiculed shamed because you have somewhat denied him publicly. Not cool bro."

Omondi responded to Mwangi suggesting he did not have all the facts of the case.

And singer Suzanna Owiyo also chipped in.

"My advice to both of you, find how you can resolve the issue amicably."

During their one-night stand, Omondi further revealed that Maribe was dating journalist Sam Ogina.

Radio presenters Maina Kageni and Jalang'o also chipped in with their say as the drama unfolded.

