Kenya: Eric Omondi Accuse Jacque Maribe of Ducking Paternity Test

The parental drama between comedian Eric Omondi and former TV girl Jacque Maribe has taken a fresh twist amid fresh allegations touching on the paternity of the son

On Tuesday, Omondi who describes himself as the president of Comedy in Africa accused Maribe of ducking a paternity test that will determine the biological father of the baby.

He also suggested that he only 'once' slept with her around the baby was born and that they had protected sex.

"So we met at Radio Africa in 2012," explained Omondi in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

"I was working at Radio Jambo and Jacque was at Kiss TV. One random night after a Radio Africa Staff Party and after a few bottles of whiskey and wine glasses, Jacque and I happened."

"It was really a one-night thing because she was dating KTN's Sam Ogina at the time. We used Protection!!! After two Months, Jacque tells me she's pregnant!!! I immediately asked her how since we used Protection? She then tells me, "It doesn't matter; the mother always knows who the Father is and that I am the Father!!! During the entire Pregnancy, nothing happened, and we barely saw each other." He added.

Four months after the baby was born, Omondi says Maribe asked if he would step up to the responsibility of being a father, but he asked for a DNA test first.

"Roughly 4 months after the baby was born, Jacque called me and asked me if I would help or be part of the baby's life. I asked her for a DNA test so that I could comfortably be part of the baby's life and SUPPORT fully. She got very offended and refused my request. For 7 seven years I have begged Jacque to allow us to have a DNA test, and she has CONTINUALLY refused!!!," he added.

Omondi's statement comes days after she accused him of not taking up his responsibilities as a father.