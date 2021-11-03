Algeria: Abdelmadjid Tebboune - Algeria Fully Prepared to Foster Ties With Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed as he received Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi Monday in Algiers his country's "full readiness to foster ties with Tunisia to achieve" a comprehensive and lasting strategic partnership. "

Othman Jerandi was instructed by President Kais Saied to head to Algeria, to convey his congratulations to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the 67th anniversary of the outburst of the November 1 Revolution.

The Algerian president emphasised the need to coordinate actions in anticipation of the next bilateral events, firstly the 22nd session of the high joint commission meeting.

Tebboune also called for the activation of the various sectoral committees, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday evening.

In addition, the Algerian President praised the personal relations he maintains with his "brother", President Kais Saied, stressing "the common desire to favour consultation and coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest".

For his part, Jerandi said the Algerian Revolution Day is symbolic not only for the Algerian people but also for the Tunisian people, given the common history of struggle for national liberation.