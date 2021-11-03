Libya: Ministerial Consultation Meeting of Libya's Neighbouring Countries

2 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A ministerial consultation meeting of Libya's neighboring countries took place on Monday in Algiers. It brought together the foreign ministers of Tunisia, Algeria and Libya.

According to a statement from the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on identifying ways to implement the recommendations of the "Initiative to Support Stability in Libya" Conference, held on October 21 in Tripoli.

The foreign ministers discussed the latest developments related to the preparations for the next presidential and legislative elections, and exchanged views on the International Conference on Libya to be held on November 12 in Paris.

During this meeting, the three ministers were unanimous in stressing that the Libyan State must be the main partner in any consultation meeting or future initiative, stressing the importance of further coordinating efforts until the completion of the political process in Libya and the fulfillment of the aspirations of the Libyan nation.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X