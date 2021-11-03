Libya: Ministerial Consultation Meeting of Libya's Neighbouring Countries

Tunis/Tunisia — A ministerial consultation meeting of Libya's neighboring countries took place on Monday in Algiers. It brought together the foreign ministers of Tunisia, Algeria and Libya.

According to a statement from the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on identifying ways to implement the recommendations of the "Initiative to Support Stability in Libya" Conference, held on October 21 in Tripoli.

The foreign ministers discussed the latest developments related to the preparations for the next presidential and legislative elections, and exchanged views on the International Conference on Libya to be held on November 12 in Paris.

During this meeting, the three ministers were unanimous in stressing that the Libyan State must be the main partner in any consultation meeting or future initiative, stressing the importance of further coordinating efforts until the completion of the political process in Libya and the fulfillment of the aspirations of the Libyan nation.