South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa On Engagement With His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini

press release

Statement by Chair of SADC Organ Troika on engagement with His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, concluded a oneday working visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini.

The audience with King Mswati III follows a visit to the Kingdom by Special Envoys on 21 and 22 October 2021 who had been directed to visit the Kingdom by President Ramaphosa in his capacity as Chair of the SADC Organ Troika comprising Namibia (incoming), South Africa (current chair) and Botswana (outgoing).

President Ramaphosa and His Majesty King Mswati held discussions on a broad range of matters relating to the political and security situation in the Kingdom.

The deliberations resolved that the Kingdom of Eswatini will embark on a process that will work towards the establishment of a national dialogue forum.

President Ramaphosa and King Mswati III agreed that the SADC Secretariat would work closely with the Government of Eswatini to draft terms of reference for the national dialogue forum.

These terms of reference will specify processes for the forum as well as the composition of the forum.

The process towards the national dialogue will take into account and incorporate structures and processes enshrined in the Constitution of the Kingdom of Eswatini, including the role of the Parliament of the Kingdom, and the Sibaya convened by His Majesty King Mswati III.

This preparatory process will take place during the coming three months, a period during which His Majesty will undertake his annual, mandatory Incwala ceremony.

President Ramaphosa and His Majesty King Mswati III were at one in calling on all stakeholders among emaSwati to work together to end violence and conflict, and maintain peace and calm in the Kingdom as work commences on the national dialogue process.