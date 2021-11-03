Liberia: Unity Party Dragged to Court Over Three Years Rent Arrears

Monrovia — Former ruling Unity Party has again been entangled in rent liability, after being dragged to Court for alleged rental arrears of US$180,000.

The Worjoloh McClain Enterprise is alleging that the amount in question for the former ruling party through its Chairman Amin Modad which represent the period commencing from July 1, 2018 up to and including July 30, 2021 at the rate US$60,000 per annum.

This is the second time the party has been involved with rent saga, following another scenario that unfolded in Bong County.

During Tuesday's legal argument, UP's legal team admitted owing the Plaintiff, saying they have no intention to challenge the ownership of the property.

However, UP's lawyer led by Atty. Miller Catakaw pleaded with the court for time in respect to the amount in order to verify documents before any decision can be made.

But Plaintiff's lawyer Cllr. Emmanuel Reeves said that the respondent's account to the Court is an admission consistent with Chapter 25, Section 25.8 of the Civil Procedure Law.

According to our Judicial Reporter, Cllr. Reeves wants the Court to hold the former ruling party liable for rent arears in amount of US$180,000 (One Hundred and Eight Thousand United States Dollars), representing the period of July 1, 2018 up to and including July 30, 2021 at the rate of 60 Thousand United States Dollars per anum.

Meanwhile, Judge Kennedy Peabody has reserved ruling for November 10, 2021 on the matter. He said the minutes of Court will serve as notice of assignment as provided by law.

In July, 2019 the for ruling Party was dragged to Court in Gbarnga, Bong County by a property owner for the party's alleged failure to pay rent for the entire 2018.

One Hallie Sabar, who claimed to be owner of the property told newsmen that the party refused to pay 19 months rent for a three-room house which the party uses as its office.

Sabar said the total amount that the party owed him at the time was US$6,000.

He demanded the party to pay his money and leave the house.

Saber alleged that officials of Unity Party Bong Chapter were not taking proper care of the building and they were allegedly renting it to others.