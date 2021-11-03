Liberia: Rabbi Buju Warriors Wins Wheelchair Basketball Championship

Paynesville City — Rabbi Buju Warriors wheelchair basketball team has been crowned champions of the maiden edition of the King Buju Charity Foundation three-day tournament organized for Wheelchair Basketball.

The tournament was held under the Theme: Inclusion and Integration of persons with disabilities into National Development through wheelchair Basketball.

The tournament which kickoff on Friday, October 29, brought together six wheelchair basketball teams to participate ahead of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Africa's U23 men World Championship qualifiers in Johannesburg, South Africa between December 5-11, 2021.

Rabbi Warriors which was tremendous throughout the tournament, defeated SassTown Warriors 14-9 to clinch the championship.

The Rabbi team's Captain, Tarplah Chea scored a record six points to lead his side to the triumph in the final.

While in the exhibition match before the final, Female Gladiators humiliated Kingstone Sharks.

Speaking to reorters after the final, AB Shaifa Kromah, alias King Buju who was the organizer of the tournament, said he felt delighted over the performances of the disabled athletes in the competition.

Kromah, the chief Butler of President George M. Weah, pledged his support to ensuring that people living with disabilities are cater to through sporting programs.

Said Kromah, "We are so proud of these athletes who performances have gone wide. As the Chief Butler of President George Weah, I will ensure to lobby for the disabled Sporting sector to get the necessary supports to participate in the International Competition."

Also speaking, the founder and president of the Liberia Wheelchair Basketball Federation, Lionel S. Johnson expressed gratitude to Kromah for organizing the first Wheelchair basketball tournament.

Johnson applauded President Weah for his passion and willingness to support Wheelchair Basketball Federation. Johnson explained that the competition is a plus to get the team prepared for the tournament in South Africa.

He disclosed that the team need US$70,000 to participate in the tournament in South Africa.

Said Johnson: "We thankful to President George M. Weah who have shown us the desire love and his commitment to support disability sports, especially, Wheelchair basketball."

"We are optimistic to go for the tournament and make Liberia proud with the Liberia National Wheelchair Basketball Federation. I'm just excited to be here with the boys, especially, Tarplah Chea the captain for his performance."

"Our aim is to go South Africa and our Country proud, with the necessary support, we can deliver the goods."