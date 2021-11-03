South Africa: Electoral Commission On Progress On Results Capturing Process As At 3 November At 08h00

press release

National Results Operations Centre, Tshwane - Progress in relation to the finalization of results now stands at 69 per cent of expected results.

At the level of capturing, 90 per cent of results are already in the system awaiting scanning and auditing. This means of the 64 502 results expected, 58 059 have been captured into the results system.

Of the 58 059 results captured, 44 707 have been scanned into an image and thus available.

The completion rate in the Northern Cape is 89 per cent, 82 per cent in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Mpumalanga and the Free State are at 78 per cent. The completion rate in the rest of the provinces ranges between 55 and 69 per cent.

The Commission remains committed to finalizing results expeditiously while taking care to ensure that all necessary verifications are enforced.

The number of completed municipalities now stands 111 from a total of 257.

