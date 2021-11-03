South Africa: ANC Limpopo Reclaims Modimolle-Mookgophong and Thabazimbi Municipalities

2 November 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has reclaimed the Modimolle-Mookgophong and Thabazimbi Municipalities which it had lost in the 2016 municipal elections.

The party lost control of the two councils in 2016 to a coalition of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and the Thabazimbi Residents Association.

The ANC is currently leading the pack in most areas of Limpopo securing 66.9% of the counted votes as at 15:31 this afternoon, followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters with 13.11% and the Democratic Alliance bagging 8.76%.

Audited results coming through to the Limpopo Results Operations Centre are at this hour standing at 25%.

At the moment, only 811 of the 3186 Voting Districts have been completed, while 52 of 568 Wards have been completed with 0 of 22 Municipalities completed and 52 of 1125 Seats allocated.

As at 15:31, the ANC had won 49 seats followed by the DA with 3 seats.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X