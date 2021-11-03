South Africa: Greenpeace Africa Responds to Just Transition Partnership

press release

Today, The South African government announced a historic partnership with the governments of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union, to support a just transition to a low carbon economy and a climate resilient society in South Africa.

In response, Greenpeace Africa Climate and Energy Campaigner xx has said:

"Greenpeace Africa welcomes the announcement of concessional finance for a just transition. It is imperative that these finances are earmarked for just transition projects and not used as a ploy to ensure the longevity of carbon majors such as Sasol, who will use this as an opportunity to prop up their fossil fuel derived hydrogen projects. Now more than ever, security must follow our government to ensure these finances serve their designated purpose and are not looted by our unscrupulous rent-seekers.

"Now, we need to see that the South African government has the political will not only to say the right thing, but to do the right thing by undertaking a real just transition. This must not become another empty promise paying lip service to climate justice. The President once called: Thuma Mina. We have sent you; now, deliver."

