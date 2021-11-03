Tunisia: BCT Seeks to Finalise Five-Year National Strategy On E-Payment, Says BCT's Gamha

Tunis/Tunisia — "The Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) seeks to finalise a five-year national strategy on e-payments in a bid to provide the Tunisian economy with a digital, dynamic, safe, interoperable, efficient and inclusive payment ecosystem," BCT Deputy-Governor Nadia Gamha said.

Quoted as saying in a BCT press release issued Tuesday, Gamha further pointed out the leading role that the Tunisian payment ecosystem (switch, contractors, infrastructure and brokers) should play, specifying that the BCT aims to "provide users with more attractive and safe payment services in a context characterised by the growing trend of cash and expansion of the informal economy."

As for the proliferation of risks, notably cyber, the official assured that "the goal is to preserve the resilience of payment infrastructures and subsequently the users' confidence in alternative cash payment channels."

"This worrying issue calls on the payments market, regulators and service providers to work together to set up a coherent security system in line with international standards," she said at a workshop on "The Fundamental Principles of Financial Market Infrastructures (PFMI)."

This workshop was held in coordination with the World Bank, as part of the technical assistance related to the project of implementation of the BCT's policy of supervision of payment systems and means.

The workshop was attended by managers of payment and settlement systems, payment service providers and BCT executives.

The goal was to promote the payment system oversight concept by recalling the BRI 2012 reference standards and to better prepare financial market infrastructures for the supervision missions that will be conducted in the future.