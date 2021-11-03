Egyptian UN Envoy Lauds Translated Awqaf Publications On Islam

Egyptian Permanent Delegate to the UN Ambassador Usama Abdel Khalek on Wednesday 3/11/2021 lauded translated publications by the Awqaf Ministry into English and French that were received by the Egyptian mission in New York.

In a statement by the Awqaf ministry, he said that these publications are discussing recent and contemporary issues with a view to rectifying wrong concepts about Islam.

He further noted that these publications will help fight extremist thought and spread the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, added the statement.

He confirmed that the Egyptian mission in New York will work for distributing these publications to officials concerned in the UN secretariat and missions of UN member states.

