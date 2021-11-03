Egypt Reports 921 New Coronavirus Infections, 58 Deaths

3 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday night3/11/2021 that 921 new coronavirus cases were detected in the past 24 hours, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country since the outbreak the virus to 332,889.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Dr Khaled Megahed said 58 patients died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 18,769.

As many as 664 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 279,823 so far, the spokesman added.

