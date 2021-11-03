Egypt Is One of the Most Countries That Has Ratified the Binding International Conventions On Human Rights

Diaa Rashwan, head of the State Information Service and the Syndicate of Journalists, participated in the discussion seminar held by the weekly program "The Scene" broadcast on "Ten" channel on the evening of October 31, 2021, entitled (Egypt Without Emergency... Gains and Messages). The program was presented by Amr Abdel Hamid and Nashaat Al-Dihy to comment on President Sisi's decision to cancel the extension of the state of emergency, which he declared on October 25, 2021.

Also, a group of writers, thinkers, politicians, diplomats and security figures participated in the seminar, including: Dr. Abdel Moneim Said, a political thinker and a member of the Senate, Mr. Akram Al-Qassas, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Editor-in-Chief of "the Seventh Day", Dr. Salah Hassaballah, a politician and a former member of Parliament, Mr. Emad El-Din Hussein, a journalist and the editor-in-chief of "El-Shorouk" and a member of the Senate, Ambassador Alaa Rushdy, Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights and Head of the Permanent Higher Technical Secretariat for Human Rights, Mr. Essam Shiha, lawyer in cassation, member of the National Council for Human Rights and President of the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights, and Brigadier General Khaled Okasha, security expert and director of the Egyptian Center for Thought and Strategic Studies.

The seminar was about four main themes:

The significance of the cancellation of the extension of the state of emergency

What after the cancellation of the extension of the state of emergency, and the need to set forth a new vision

The importance of clarifying the facts of what is happening on the land of Egypt in terms of a developmental renaissance for public opinion, and the importance of getting this idea to the minds of the people.

The importance of the role of parties among the people, and to have the ability to deliver their idea of what is happening in Egypt to the people, where each party has rules and audience, in addition to a program that is different from the others.

Diaa Rashwan mentioned at the beginning of his comment that the periods in which Egypt lived without emergencies were relatively short periods. The state of emergency law was first enacted in Egypt in 1958, as Law No. 162 of 1958, under the name of the Emergency Law. It is implemented when the life of the nation is threatened by war, invasion, general insurrection, disorder, natural disaster or other public emergency. It is well known in Egypt that a state of emergency was declared in 1967 during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, and it remained imposed until it was lifted by the late President Anwar Sadat in 1980 for about 15 months, after which he was assassinated. He added that Everyone must know that the state of emergency was lifted for the first time by the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces following the presidential elections, before handing over power to the Muslim Brotherhood in April 2012; and therefore the state of emergency has not been lifted in 46 years except for about a year and a quarter by the late President Anwar Sadat. In addition, the state of emergency was not imposed throughout the term of President Sisi except in April 2017, where the state remained without emergency for 3 years. While the state of emergency was imposed only for one month throughout the term of President Adly Mansour to resist mass anti-government sit-ins in Rabaa al-Adawiya and al-Nahda squares as well as terrorism. However, since 2017, a new state of emergency has been declared, according to a new constitution, which stipulates its imposition for a period of 3 months only, and then it is renewed through Parliament. Then, he summed up saying that during the 7 years of President Sisi's rule, there was no emergency except for only 4 years.

Rashwan, also, said that there are opposing media mouthpieces that refer to the state of emergency as if it means arrest. They do not realize that the Supreme Constitutional Court in Egypt, in July 2013, issued a historic ruling canceling Clause 1 in Article 3, which allows arrest and search without a warrant, and there is no administrative detention even in emergency now. On the contrary, two months after the emergence of Corona; specifically in May 2020, a fundamental amendment took place in the emergency law focused on fighting epidemics, including the closure of schools and compensation for teachers. This means that the current emergency law does not contain administrative detention, but rather it confronts epidemics.

Moreover, Diaa Rashwan said that Dr. Mahmoud Bassiouni, the great Egyptian legislator, participated in drafting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, which Egypt also participated in the development of its legislation, as Egypt is part of the world, and therefore the world's interest in what is happening In Egypt is something necessary. He pointed out that Egypt does not lift the state of emergency out of fear of anyone, nor does it compliment anyone, but we are part of the world's values and therefore the national strategy for human rights when it was announced, everyone saw the official reactions. Also, the State Information Service monitors media reactions. In this respect, We tell the world that we are part of these values, and that these values are an aspiration to us, and we have never evaded the implementation of a human right, but we develop according to our ability to reach perfection in human rights, not to mention that no country has reached perfection, but we strive for that.

Rashwan added saying: "Did we fall short in this file? No, we did not. And what are our circumstances? Our circumstances are that we started with the rights of the second and third generation. The first generation is the so-called civil and political rights, but when did these rights appear? They appeared in a world emerging from a second world war in which 60 million people were killed, a world focusing on Hitler's dictatorship and Mussolini's fascism, and entered the tyranny of the Soviet Union (the Eastern Bloc), and thus began focusing on these rights. So, the issue is not only human rights. The first generation appeared because this was part of a world that began to take shape. In the fifties and sixties, the second generation appeared in a world that looks forward to economic, social, cultural, and environmental rights. We tell them the first generation is not the only generation, as we belong to the second and third generation; we apply its concepts in our Egyptian constitution, which includes articles on specific minorities in Egypt."