Liberia: Visiting American Doctors Provide Free Medical Services

A delegation of 30 doctors from America is in Liberia, offering free medical services to residents of Montserrado County.

The Liberian Senate says the Doctors, who are specialized in various medical care, are in the country upon the invitation of Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph for the next two weeks to provide medical outreach to all 17 electoral districts of Montserrado.

As part of their initiative, the team was in Nyahn Town, Todee District, rural Montserrado to cater to over 500 residents.

The beneficiaries include elderly people, pregnant women, and children who have medical complications.

The team is also giving out used clothing to kids and baby mothers.

Meanwhile, Senator Joseph who recently returned from the United States with the visiting doctors, said this is just one of many benefits of his visit to the U.S. for the people of Montserrado.