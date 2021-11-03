Liberia: LFA Donates Computers, Printers to Issa

The President of the Liberia Football Association Mustapha Raji has underscored the importance of the Inter-Schools Sports Association or ISSA to have a database to keep records of its activities, players (students) and develop contents that will make it easier to develop the game.

He made the statement recently while donating a Dell computer and an HP Printer to the Inter-Schools Sports Association to enhance its secretariat.

The LFA President said the move is a step in building ISSA's capacity to maintain internal communication and technology which will help to provide more information to the public and the LFA than there has been in the last 15 years.

According to him, with the support of CAF, FIFA, stakeholders, and the Executive Committee of the LFA, it's their duty to identify with member organizations.

In response, the Vice President of ISSA Murvee Gray expressed joy and applauded the LFA President for the gesture.

Mr. Gray said the gesture from the LFA will go a long way in attracting more youth to school through sports and reducing the number of young people taking drugs.

However, the ISSA competition for the first time was played in all fifteen counties this year on a regional basis climaxed by a national championship in Monrovia won by Sarah Doe of Montserrado County.

The donation by the LFA to ISSA followed initial procurements of computers and motorbikes for the first of its kind in Liberia for regional football associations thru FIFA Forward Funds.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/naneka-wins-lfa-best-female-sports-reporter-of-the-year-title/ Editing by Jonathan Browne