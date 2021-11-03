Liberia: Speaker Chambers Welcomes NDI Efforts to Buttress Legislative Workings

As pro-democracy group rates Liberia's democracy

House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers, has welcomed efforts by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) to buttress activities of the House of Representatives in fostering citizens' response and understanding of the workings of the Legislature.

The National Democratic Institute is one of the US Congress' bipartisan sponsored think Tank organizations operating around the world promoting democracy and human rights.

During a courtesy visit to the Speaker's Office at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, Dr. Chambers extended his felicitations to the NDI through its Liberia Resident Director, Mr. Artan Alijaj for the level of works over the period with the Legislature.

Speaker Chambers told the NDI boss that so far the concept paper received from the NDI by his office looks positive, for it encapsulates building the capacity of Legislative workers to optimize good out-put, and a serial concept to sensitize citizens about how to respond to issues concerning or coming from the Legislature, along with, how national, local institutions and civic groupings can engage the Legislature on its works and responsibilities, are developments cannot be overemphasized.

During the meeting, Speaker Chambers frowns that some institutions, civic groupings, and some citizens are not following the lay-down or established procedures in presenting and channeling their engagements and concerns with the Legislature on issues pertaining to the national discourse and other government endeavors.

The Speaker divulges that it is his wish that the NDI considers working with some civil society actors, pressure groups, and some immanent citizens, or perhaps conduct radio jingles in educating some of Liberia's democratic actors about the 'dos-and-don'ts' when engaging the Legislature be it petitioning, clarion calling or presenting a statement for legislative attention.

For his part, the NDI Country Director Mr. Artan Alijaj told the Speaker that his institution believes in democracy and his working with the Liberian Legislature over the years has given him the impression that the practice of democracy in Liberia is improving, getting far better than many countries in the World.

Mr. Alijaj says the NDI intends to work with the Liberian Legislature to help bring about the best it can. The NDI boss furthers that he sees democracy in Liberia as one of the outstanding in the region, and his institution's desire to work with the Liberian Legislature to enhance their capacity is an idea in the right direction.

The NDI boss concluded that the wish of his institution is to see democracy being home-grown as it's the case with the Liberian scenario.