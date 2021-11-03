Liberia: LIFT, WPHF, Partners Brainstorm On TRC Recommendations

A daylong dialogue on women-led organizations' engagement in the monitoring and implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Liberia (TRC) recommendations has ended in Monrovia.

The dialogue is being implemented by a local non-governmental organization, Liberia Future Trust (LiFT) with support from Women's Peace & Humanitarian Fund (WPHF) through Conciliation Resources.

The event which brought together about thirty participants from different women-led organizations across Montserrado took place Monday, 1 November 2021 at a local hotel in Monrovia.

Speaking to journalists at the program the Executive Director of LiFT Mr. Pabai M. Masaquoi disclosed that the dialogue is intended to identify critical barriers that impede the participation of women in the implementation and monitoring of peace agreements in Liberia, especially the 2003 Peace Accord and the 2009 TRC Recommendations and its resulting processes.

He said the dialogue is also intended to define a strategy to include women during the implementation and monitoring of peace agreements in Liberia.

"We have called these women here today to hear from them about what has been the blockade to them in participating in the monitoring process of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee's recommendations and other peace processes in the country," Mr. Massaquoi said.

He wants the government and partners to provide funding for civic education for rural women on their role in the importance and implementation of the TRC recommendations and other peace agreements that Liberia is a signatory to.

Also speaking, the lead facilitator, James F. Davis called on the government to ensure the implementation of the 2017 recommendations that were agreed upon, including women empowerment, among others.

He further indicated that Civil Society Organizations should put pressure on the government to implement those TRC recommendations.

For her part, the Superintendent of Montserrado County, Madam Florence F. Brandy, said it is time for the community itself to begin discussing the TRC recommendations and educating one another to engage lawmakers in implementing the TRC report.

"We can talk and have all of the dialogues around here, but let me tell you, the house of elders has the problem because they have the political will to ensure that these recommendations are implemented," said Madam Brandy.

Musu Kamara, a participant of the dialogue explained that the recommendations from the TRC are only centering on those in authority but not those in the local government area.

He suggested that this is time that Liberians go from one community to another, and from county to another to educate each other on these things because not too many of the people know about them.