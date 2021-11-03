South Africa: Western Cape Woes Endure for DA Despite Holding Overstrand

analysis

Quick morning updates from a Daily Maverick analyst.

The DA failed to hold onto its outright majorities in Cape Agulhas and Langeberg, while the ANC held off a potential threat from the Dikgatlong Independent Forum to retain Dikgatlong in the Northern Cape

DA lose outright majority in Cape Agulhas (Bredasdorp) in the Western Cape. DA 5 (6) ANC 3 (3) Dienslewerings Party 2 (1) VF+ 1. -Total 11. DA can work with VF+ here to keep control.

-- Wayne Sussman (@waynesussman) November 3, 2021

Oudtshoorn brace yourselves for interesting times. ANC 8 (9) DA 7 (12) VF+ 3 ICOSA 2 (2) EFF 1 (1) GOOD 1 PA 1 Advieskantoor (AK) 1 Suid Kaap Staan (SKS) 1 Oudtshoorn Gemeenskap Inisiatief 1-Total 25-Expect ANC, ICOSA, GOOD & 2 of the following 4 PA, AK, OGI, SKS to govern here

-- Wayne Sussman (@waynesussman) November 3, 2021

The ANC's over performance on the ward ballot in Oudtshoorn means that they got no PR councillors elected, including the candidate who was most likely to be the next mayor.

-- Wayne Sussman (@waynesussman) November 3, 2021

No results yet for Chaneng in Rustenburg. I am watching the Tsogang Civic Movement (TCM) here. If TCM improve...