Ghana: Women's Premier League Kicks Off Dec 17

3 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The 2021/22 Women's Premier League (WPL) is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of Friday, December 17 across the country.

This follows the approval for the calendar of the season by the Executive Council of the FA.

By the decision of the Executive Council and the GFA Congress, this season's top tier women's competition has increased the number of participating clubs from 16 to 20 teams.

The expansion will give players of the elite women's football competition the opportunity to stay active and play more games during the season.

Newly promoted sides, Faith Ladies and Army Ladies will join the other eight Premier Clubs to compete in the Southern Zone while FC Savannah and Dreamz Ladies compete in the Northern zone for the first time alongside the eight Premier clubs of the Zone.

The first round of the league will end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 while the second round commences on the weekend of March 4-6, 2022.

The League final match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 29, 2022. -FA

