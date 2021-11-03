Ghana: St John Ambulance Ghana Marks Restart the Heart Day in Accra

ST John Ambulance Ghana, an Emergency Medical Service (EMS)provider in First Aid and Ambulance services has given cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training to people to mark the 'Restart the Heart Day.'

CPR is a lifesaving technique that is useful in many emergencies, such as a heart attack or near drowning, in which someone's breathing or heartbeat has stopped.

Initiated by the Resuscitation Council and the Order of St John, all of the United Kingdom (UK), St John Ambulance Ghana mounted practice stands at Insight Media School (Accra), Tema Bus Station (Accra) and St. John the Baptist School (Takoradi), to give the trainings from October 16th to 19th.

Dr Kwame Apedzi, Chief Executive of St John Ambulance, indicated that, in all, the programme was successful with close to 1,500 Ghanaians regaining confidence in administering first aid on a casualty who was unconscious and not breathing.

He said that first aid formed part of pre-hospital care mandate of the agency in line with the Ministry of Health's commitment of Health for all mantra.

Dr Apedzitherefore used the opportunity to encourage institutions to get training in First Aid in general as it was backed by section 28 of Factories, Offices and Shops Act,1970.

At the Insight Media School, the training provided the opportunity for students and community members to have hands on experience regarding CPR as well as equipped participants with other requisite skills needed in handling first aid emergencies.

Likewise, at the Tema Station Lorry Park, traders, commuters, public and private sector workers, head porters and drivers, among others had the opportunity to take up the skill.

In Takoradi, the Western Regional capital, 68 Cadets belonging to the St. John the Baptist School Club as well as five teachers were taken through CPR by the Regional Coordinator of St John Ambulance Ghana.