Ghana: GES Receives 70,000 Bic Pens Donation From BIC

Stationery providers, BIC, has donated 70,000 BIC Cristalpens to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to support students taking part in the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) this month.

The donation which formed part of activities marking the 70th year anniversary celebrationof the BIC Cristal pen is aimed at providing students with a reliable pen to help them succeed through the tough examination period.

Speaking on behalf of Mr George Nkonsah, the Business Development Manager for the Ghana-Cameroon cluster at BIC, Mr. Israel Noryibey, a marketing representative at BIC expressed delightat partnering with the GES to support the education sector in the country.

"At BIC, we are committed to improving learning conditions of 250 million children globally by the year 2025 and to further improve lives through education, and this is one of the many initiatives that we are proud of and wish to continue to build on here in Ghana," he stated.

He noted that the coronavirus disease had negatively impacted the education sector around the world and here in Ghana, and that they were committed to working with the relevant partners to help flourish and revamp the sector.

Receiving the item, Professor KwasiOpokuAmankwa, Director General of the GES, was very appreciative of the donation and of BIC's commitment to the education sector in Ghana, noting that "It is refreshing to work with brands that value the importance of education and work to improve communities they operate in."

According to him, many were the challenges that students come face-to-face with going into a major examinations like the BECE and the donation would go a long way to help solve some of these challenges.

"Under exam pressure, the pen is your only saviour. You do not want your pen to die in your hands while trying to get those grades."

He noted that they were looking forward to further build on the partnership through impactful initiatives in the future.