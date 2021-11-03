Ghana: 250 Local, Foreign Companies Register

3 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — Some 250 local and foreign companies have so far registered to participate in the forthcoming Volta Trade and Investment Fair slated for the November 15-28 this year.

The event dubbed 5th Volta Fair is under the theme: Promoting sustainable trade and investment.

According to the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, 6 000 people are expected at the fair which will focus mainly on agribusiness, tourism and ICT.

The registered exhibitors are from India, China, Benin, Togo, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

"The Volta Fair in 2019 was successful and this year the fair will definitely lift Volta Region to astonishing heights," Dr Letsa said at the Ho Residency yesterday (Tuesday).

Giving an update on preparations towards the event at meeting with stakeholders and the media, he said that adequate measures had been adopted to guarantee security during the fair.

The Regional Minister said that the fair would not be an end in itself, but it would rather be a means to an end by promoting the rapid growth of businesses, creating jobs for young people and encouraging industrial networks among entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Rev Isaac Adzatettey, Volta Regional Planning Officer has disclosed that an expenditure amount of GHS2.5million was projected to prosecute the Volta Fair successfully.

"This will be contributions from stakeholders, sponsorship drive and sale of fair prospectus to exhibitors in addition to general support from well-meaning Voltarians and the business community," he added

Rev Adzatettey affirmed that the fair would serve as a platform to rally people from all walks of life to contribute to the development of the region and stimulate diverse economic activities.

Volta Fair, he said, would create an annual marketplace for local businesses in the various districts to interact with the world under one roof.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X