Ghana: 250 Local, Foreign Companies Register

Ho — Some 250 local and foreign companies have so far registered to participate in the forthcoming Volta Trade and Investment Fair slated for the November 15-28 this year.

The event dubbed 5th Volta Fair is under the theme: Promoting sustainable trade and investment.

According to the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, 6 000 people are expected at the fair which will focus mainly on agribusiness, tourism and ICT.

The registered exhibitors are from India, China, Benin, Togo, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

"The Volta Fair in 2019 was successful and this year the fair will definitely lift Volta Region to astonishing heights," Dr Letsa said at the Ho Residency yesterday (Tuesday).

Giving an update on preparations towards the event at meeting with stakeholders and the media, he said that adequate measures had been adopted to guarantee security during the fair.

The Regional Minister said that the fair would not be an end in itself, but it would rather be a means to an end by promoting the rapid growth of businesses, creating jobs for young people and encouraging industrial networks among entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Rev Isaac Adzatettey, Volta Regional Planning Officer has disclosed that an expenditure amount of GHS2.5million was projected to prosecute the Volta Fair successfully.

"This will be contributions from stakeholders, sponsorship drive and sale of fair prospectus to exhibitors in addition to general support from well-meaning Voltarians and the business community," he added

Rev Adzatettey affirmed that the fair would serve as a platform to rally people from all walks of life to contribute to the development of the region and stimulate diverse economic activities.

Volta Fair, he said, would create an annual marketplace for local businesses in the various districts to interact with the world under one roof.