Ghana: NRSA Trains Tricycle Riders, Owners in T'adi

Mpohor — The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) on Thursday organised a one-day training workshop for riders and owners of tricycles at Mpohor in the Western Region.

Partners of the event were the Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (RMTTD), Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), National Insurance Commission (NIC) and the Mpohor District Assembly.

Attended by 300 participants, it was to improve the operators' level of awareness of road traffic regulations, increase the operators' skills in riding; and to motivate them to get all relevant documents covering motorcycles and tricycles.

The Western Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Isaac Kwasi Sorkpah, educated participants on the laws on the road, emphasising Regulations 37, 128, and 185 of the Road Traffic Regulations 2012 (L.I. 2180).

The laws cover persons disqualified from holding a rider's licence, prohibition of use of motorcycle or tricycle for commercial purpose and causing danger to other road users.

Chief Supt. Sorkpah urged all riders and owners of motorcycles and tricycles to register their vehicles with DVLA and also acquire genuine rider's licence.

He hinted that after the training, the police would organise operations to arrest and prosecute those who would flout the road traffic regulations.

Meanwhile, as part of the programme, the DVLA mounted a desk to process rider's licence for those who applied for it.

Dignitaries at the training were the Western Regional Director of NRSA, Mrs Nana Ekua Ansah; a Technical Officer of DVLA, Takoradi, Mr Michael Asigiya; Western Regional Manager of NIC, Mr Justice Peprah Agyei; and the District Coordinating Director of the Mpohor Assembly, Mr Mark Andoh.