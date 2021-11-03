Ghana: FIFA Assures Ghana of Fairness in WCQ

3 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA),Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo says FIFA has assured Ghana of fair play in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifier (WCQ) between Ethiopia and Ghana at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday, November 11.

The assurance follows a requestby the Ghana FA for fairness in the qualifier which outcome would determine the Black Stars fate as far as qualification to the football bonanza was concerned.

The Ethiopian Football Federation requested for their home game against Ghana to be played in South Africa, following a ban on their national stadium.

Back home, the choice of venue has become an issue of concern for fans who fears that could hand South Africa, which is also in fierce contention for the single slot with Ghana, an advantage.

The GFA letter urged FIFA to ensure fairness in the two remaining matches to maintain the sporting integrity of the World Cup matches.

According to the FA General Secretary, "FIFA has acknowledged our letter and assured us of fairness in this particular game."

He assured that Coach Milovan Rajevac will have a full complement of the team in Southern Africa.

He said the Orlando Stadium was better than the Ethiopia and Kenya venues plus a friendly weather perfect for the Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, FIFA has appointed Cameroonian referee Ngwa Blaise Yuven for the game.

He would be assisted by Noupue Nguegoue Elvis Guy and Menye Mpele Rodrigue with Bito Jeannot Franck as the Fourth Referee while Abdi Soud from Tanzania as the Referee Assessor and Guish Ghebremedine Tuccu from Eritrea as the Match Commissioner.

South Africa leads Group G on 10 points with four goals, followed by Ghana on nine points and three goals.

Ethiopia is on three points minus with three goals and Zimbabwe on a point and minus four goals.

