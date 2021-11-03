Ghana: EMI Hands Over Refurbished Office to NAS

Tema — The Elkana Ministries International (EMI) has handed over a refurbished office to the National Ambulance Service(NAS) in the Tema West Municipality.

The gesture was in response to an appeal by the NAS for the renovation of the office for its operation.

The project executed at the cost of GH¢16,000.00 involved partitioning of the office, installation of electrical fittings, painting and the provision of furniture, television set and a refrigerator.

In an address the General Overseer of EMI, Apostle Ernest Y. Adatsi, said they were honoured to support the work of the NAS which has a duty to protect human life, the most important assets.

He said the church believed in helping the needy and over the years had supported various educational and state institutions to improve lives in the communities.

He expressed the hope that other well meaning Ghanaians and organisations would lend a helping hand to enable the service fulfill its mandate.

The Greater Accra Regional Administrator of NAS, Mr Daniel Asare, thanked the church for the gesture and said it would motivate staff of the service to give off their best.

The Deputy Director of Public Relations, NAS, Simon Kewura, commended Mr KwasiOpokuBosompem, Assembly Member of Sakumono and Apostle Adatsi for coming to the aid of the NAS.

He said the ambulance service was a young institution with the mandate to provide emergency services for the people, however the NAS was faced with challenges and the support of philanthropists and corporate bodies would help to improve service delivery.

He said for instance staff posted to some districts such as Dworwulu, Kaneshie and other areas did not have offices to operate from while others had offices but no facilities to run services around the clock.

"We need items like mattresses, radio and television sets, fridges to store food and others to keep our offices running adding that, though government had provided 307 ambulances across the country more vehicles, personnel and offices were needed to serve all communities," he said.