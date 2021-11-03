South Africa: Ml Selects - Digital Painting and Drawing Apps for Hobbyists

analysis

Recreational digital art tools have come a long way since the days of Microsoft Paint, and making digital art is not just for artists with their eye on the NFT market, or graphic designers and animators well versed in complex apps. If you have a tablet or a smartphone, you're pretty close to having all the tools you need to polish up your creative skills.

The mental and physical health benefits of an art practice among adults are well documented. Numerous studies highlight benefits for those in good health, through to the terminally ill. For those looking to pick up an art hobby for the potential social benefits of joining an art class, in addition to the other benefits such as reducing feelings of anxiety and depression, there's much to gain from signing up.

However, if a group setting is not a priority and you already own a tablet, all you need is a stylus, a decent app and a selection of free-to-access YouTube tutorials. Although it's not quite as good as drawing with a stylus, finger painting is also an option on tablets or smartphones.

The mobile versions of programs and apps that once required a certain level of...