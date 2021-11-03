Southern Africa's Most Vulnerable Last in Line for Climate Adaption Funding

analysis

The region desperately needs climate adaptation funds but loses out to countries with strong institutional capacity and competitive markets.

Despite contributing little to climate change, southern Africa is among the worst-affected regions globally. And those who are bearing the brunt are the ones with the least resources to adapt.

The region's governments have not prioritised adaptation measures such as early warning systems, climate-resilient infrastructure, dryland agriculture, mangrove protection, and resilient water sources. And the costs of these measures are rising far faster than funding is being provided. As COP26 kicks off this week, countries in the region must raise funds and increase adaptation planning efforts.

The World Food Programme has called southern Africa the 'epitome' of the link between climate and the water-energy-food nexus. The 16 Southern African Development Community (SADC) states have recorded 36% of all weather-related disasters in Africa in the past four decades. These affected 177 million people, left 2.7 million homeless and inflicted damage in excess of $14-billion. Climate change will continue to increase the frequency, intensity, duration and locations of these slow- and sudden-onset impacts.

Many communities in these countries are poor, with little ability to adapt. Their dependency on natural resources and exposure to...