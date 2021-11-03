South Africa: Northern Cape Nears Vote Counting Finish Line

3 November 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it has concluded vote counting at municipalities in the Northern Cape with the capturing of results of only two municipalities left before the process is completed.

The two remaining municipalities are Gasegonyana and Joe Morolong.

Northern Cape IEC manager, Bonolo Modise, said although there were some glitches, both the voting and counting processes were executed smoothly at the province's 728 voting stations.

"Every election has some incident. An incident could be the late opening of a voting station or some parties taking up an issue with a presiding officer over something that happens at a station. But it was nothing major that would make it difficult for us to complete the process," Modise said.

By 2pm on Wednesday, the African National Congress (ANC) had garnered just under 50% of the overall votes in the province, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 21.13% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 9.2%.

Consequently, the ANC is leading in at least 23 councils - occupying at least 50% of seats in 14 of those.

Nine councils are hung - meaning there is no party occupying half of the available council seats.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X