South Africa: How to Protect Your Skin From the Summer Sun

Summer is around the corner, but the South African sun can be brutal on your skin. Here's how to get the most of your summer skincare ahead of the warmer months and protect your skin from the rays.

As warmer weather approaches and lockdown levels have eased up, the summer months are squaring up to be radically different from last year. And while South Africans may be yearning for days on the beach and in the sun, your skin is not.

Even if you don't plan on laying yourself out for a tan like a chop on a Sunday braai, you still need to be wary of the sun and exposure to UV rays.

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is a form of electromagnetic radiation from the sun, according to the American Cancer Society, and higher-energy UV rays are a form of ionizing radiation which can damage cells' DNA and cause cancers. UV rays cannot penetrate deeply into the body, which means that their main effect is directly on the surface: the skin.

"Heat from the sun dries our skin out, and UV radiation from the sun burns our skin and causes long-term changes to the structure of our skin. These long...