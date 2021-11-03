South Africa: How to Protect Your Skin From the Summer Sun

2 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sarah Hoek

Summer is around the corner, but the South African sun can be brutal on your skin. Here's how to get the most of your summer skincare ahead of the warmer months and protect your skin from the rays.

As warmer weather approaches and lockdown levels have eased up, the summer months are squaring up to be radically different from last year. And while South Africans may be yearning for days on the beach and in the sun, your skin is not.

Even if you don't plan on laying yourself out for a tan like a chop on a Sunday braai, you still need to be wary of the sun and exposure to UV rays.

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is a form of electromagnetic radiation from the sun, according to the American Cancer Society, and higher-energy UV rays are a form of ionizing radiation which can damage cells' DNA and cause cancers. UV rays cannot penetrate deeply into the body, which means that their main effect is directly on the surface: the skin.

"Heat from the sun dries our skin out, and UV radiation from the sun burns our skin and causes long-term changes to the structure of our skin. These long...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X