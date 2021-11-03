South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Welcomes Establishment of Historic International Partnership to Support Just Transition

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Ms Faith Muthambi, has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of an historic partnership with the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, to support a just transition to a low carbon economy and a climate resilient society in South Africa.

Ms Muthambi said: "The committee supports and welcomes this very progressive move by our government, through its President, to join other countries in moves of this nature. South Africa is not in an island. It is part of the world's community of countries," emphasised Ms Muthambi.

In preparation for COP26, South Africa submitted a revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to reduce domestic carbon emissions within a target range for emissions of between 420 CO2-eq and 350 CO2-eq by 2030. According to the South African government, the revised target is compatible with the ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement and represents South Africa's best effort to confront climate change which, without large-scale mitigation and adaption efforts, will have a devastating impact on sub-Saharan Africa.

Through the political declaration issued yesterday to establish this partnership, partner countries will mobilise an initial R131 billion over the next three to five years through a range of instruments, including grants and concessional finance, to support the implementation of the revised NDC through a just transition to a low carbon and climate resilient economy.

The highly concessional finance mobilised through this partnership will accelerate investment in renewable energy and the development of new sectors, such as electric vehicles and green hydrogen. This will provide a significant boost to investment and growth, while ensuring Eskom can access resources to finance repurposing of coal-fired power-stations due for decommissioning over the next 15 years.

The partnership established yesterday is a watershed moment, not only for South Africa's just transition, but for the world as a whole. It is proof that South Africa can take ambitious climate action while increasing its energy security, creating jobs and harnessing new opportunities for investment, with support from developed economies.