South Africa: Willemse Earns Chance to Shine While Boks Grow Depth for RWC 2023

analysis

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said before the tour to the United Kingdom that he was hoping to build depth for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France. He is doing just that.

On the face of it, Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber pulled a surprise by naming experienced centre Jesse Kriel at wing and Damian Willemse at fullback for Saturday's clash against Wales in Cardiff.

The coach opted to rotate his team, which means a rest for Willie le Roux and no place for the exciting young Aphelele Fassi in the matchday 23 this weekend. And it might stay that way deeper into the tour as well.

With Le Roux, who is the defensive organiser in the back three, absent, the trio needed a defensive lynchpin. Willemse is the man being groomed as the long-term Bok fullback answer, but he is still learning the position at Test level. Picking Fassi would have been a risk without some old heads around him.

It will only be Willemse's fourth start in his 15th Test, while Kriel last played for the Boks 10 weeks ago against Argentina in Gqeberha.

In the modern game the back three requires complex defensive organisation and Kriel, along with Lukhanyo...