South Africa: Let Suffering Speak - Nobody Should Be Surprised By Voter Apathy - That's What Happens When Politicians Don't Listen to the People

analysis

Oscar van Heerden is a scholar of International Relations (IR), where he focuses on International Political Economy, with an emphasis on Africa, and SADC in particular. He completed his PhD and Masters studies at the University of Cambridge (UK). His undergraduate studies were at Turfloop and Wits. He is currently a Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Fort Hare University and writes in his personal capacity.

Wanting to listen to citizens and communities only when it's election time is exactly what many voters are taking issue with. They see right through political parties for wanting to woo them only in times of elections.

"The condition of truth is to allow suffering to speak." This quote by Cornel West is for me the very embodiment of the 2021 local government elections in South Africa. The main parties are the ones that will suffer losses in terms of support and votes. Why? Because we have become complacent about the suffering of our people. We have become corrupt and the theft and looting of public money have become commonplace at the municipal level of government.

This quote stayed with me as I was pondering these elections: "The condition of truth is to allow suffering to speak."...