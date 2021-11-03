South Africa: Staying Power - Happy 14th Birthday, Load Shedding

analysis

Load shedding is a temperamental teenager whose wrath threatens the smooth running of our economy.

In late 2021, Eskom load shedding turns 14 years old. Power cuts hit the country for the first time in 2007, disrupting businesses, throwing the economy into a tailspin, and testing the patience of households. At the time, "load shedding" didn't feature in SA's lexicon. And load shedding's purpose of cutting power to help conserve electricity supplies wasn't well understood.

Today, rolling blackouts are part of everyday life, with people and businesses planning their lives around repeatedly being plunged into darkness for a period.

On 27 October, load shedding quickly intensified from stage two to four, a few days before South Africans head to the polls for the local government elections on 1 November. More worrying is that load shedding intensified on a day that matriculants started their final exams -- an already difficult schooling year that was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic for the second year.

Eskom executives and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan have been on an apology tour for another damaging round of load shedding. The nation has heard similar apologies from the more than five permanent Eskom CEOs since 2007 and...