Rwanda: Expo 2020 Dubai - High Profile Figures Who Visited the Rwandan Pavilion in October

From its debut on October 1 to the end of the month, which was the first of the exposition's five-month run, the Rwandan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai was busy and managed to attract some prominent figures.

Hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Expo offers a perfect stage for countries to explore opportunities, exchange ideas and deepen their relations.

It will run until March 31, 2022, and is expected to attract some 25 million visitors.

Rwanda seeks to use the platform to provide information about the country's development agenda, its ambitions toward Vision 2050, and also pitch business opportunities to potential investors.

Below are some of the high profile figures who visited the Rwandan pavilion in October.

1. Fredson Bacar, Mozambique

Fredson Bacar is Mozambique's Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism. He paid a visit to the Rwandan pavilion on Oct. 28, and was, among others, treated to the country's popular specialty coffee.

Fredson Bacar, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Mozambique

2. Sheikh Shakhbout Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE

Ambassador Emmanuel Hategeka, Rwanda's representative to the UAE, welcomed Sheikh Shakhbout Nahyan Al Nahyan, the Minister of State of UAE, at the Rwandan pavilion on Oct. 25. Shakbut bin Al Nahyan toured it and commended the visionary leadership that has made the country a beacon of hope on the African continent.

Sheikh Shakhbout Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State UAE

3. Turki Aldakhil, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates

On Oct. 18, Amb. Hategeka received TurkiAldakhil, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the UAE. He sampled the Rwandan specialty coffee and found it to be delicious. At the Expo, Hategeka was also accompanied by his counterpart Amb. TurkiAldakhil and his team through Saudi Arabia's pavilion.

Turki Aldakhil , the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ambassador to the UAE

4. Carlos A. Fortes Mesquita, Mozambique

On Oct. 14, Mozambique's Minister of Industry and Trade, Carlos A. Fortes Mesquita, paid a visit to the Rwandan pavilion. Like most visitors to this pavilion, he sampled Rwanda's specialty coffee.

Carlos A. Fortes Mesquita, Mozambique.

5. Nicholas, Crown Prince of Montenegro

On Oct. 14, Crown Prince Nicholas of Montenegro paid a visit to the Rwandan pavilion where he and his team discussed with their Rwandan counterparts various issues, including possible collaboration in environmental-related initiatives.

Nicholas, Crown Prince of Montenegro.

6. Hamdan Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, visited the Rwanda pavilion on Oct. 13. He was served specialty coffee from Rwanda.

Hamdan Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

"During my visit to the Rwandan and Ivory Coast pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai, I was exposed to ideas, projects, and initiatives that stem from the depth of African culture towards the broad prospects of the future. We have a great opportunity to work with our friends on the African continent to start a new phase of cooperation in the light of a common vision aimed at human happiness," he later said in tween.

7. Constantino Chiwenga, Vice-President of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's Vice President, Dr. Constantino Chiwenga, visited the Rwanda pavilion on the afternoon of Oct. 13, and went on a virtual gorilla trek as well as a virtual reality tour of Volcanoes National Park.

Constantino Chiwenga, Vice President of Zimbabwe

8. Fatma Mohammed Rajab, Tanzania

Emmanuel Hategeka, on Oct. 6, welcomed Fatma Mohammed Rajab, Tanzania's Ambassador in Doha, Qatar- and her team. She was accompanied by Faraji Kandi Mnyepe, the Deputy Permanent Secretary for Tanzania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation. Together, they also went on a virtual reality gorilla trek, which they reportedly enjoyed.

Fatma Mohammed Rajab, Ambassador of United Republic of Tanzania in Qatar

9. Delegation from Siemens

Yves Iradukunda, Commissioner General of the Rwandan pavilion at the Expo, welcomed a delegation from Siemens for a guided tour of the Rwanda pavilion.

The delegation was led by Matthias Rebellius, CEO of Siemens Infrastructure.

10. Mmusi Kgafela, Botswana

Botswana's Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Mmusi Kgafela, and his delegation visited the Rwanda pavilion on Oct. 3.

The Expo's inclusiveness is regarded as a significant accomplishment. It is the first Expo in which every African country has a pavilion. There are up to 60 live events per day featuring world-class music, dance, and art, keeping it interesting for regular visitors.

Mmusi Kgafela, Botswana Minister of investment, Trade and Industry

