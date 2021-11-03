Tunisia: Covid-19 - 53,465 Vaccine Doses Administered On November 2

3 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Ministry figures show 53,465 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on November 2. This includes 18,787 first shots, 15,936 second doses and 18,555 booster jabs.

The number of fully vaccinated people reached 4, 567, 385 on this date, including 3,611, 701 who got two doses and 955, 684 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus..

A total of 9, 414, 932 doses were administered so far, including 5,649,960 first doses and 3,611, 701 second shots.

The overall number of people who registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn rose to 6, 750, 675 on November 3.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X