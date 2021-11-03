Tunisia: Covid-19 - 53,465 Vaccine Doses Administered On November 2

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Ministry figures show 53,465 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on November 2. This includes 18,787 first shots, 15,936 second doses and 18,555 booster jabs.

The number of fully vaccinated people reached 4, 567, 385 on this date, including 3,611, 701 who got two doses and 955, 684 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus..

A total of 9, 414, 932 doses were administered so far, including 5,649,960 first doses and 3,611, 701 second shots.

The overall number of people who registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn rose to 6, 750, 675 on November 3.