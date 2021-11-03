Tunisia: Covid-19 - Medenine Reports 14 Domestic Infections and 2 Imported

3 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Medenine has not recorded any deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, hence the death toll in the region stands at 1,156 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Preventive Health Director in Medenine Zayed El Anz stated to TAP that 14 more domestic infections and 2 imported cases from Libya from 908 tests (a 1.8% positivity rate) were reported.

Most of the domestic infections were reported in Djerba-Midoun delegation, where a spread of the virus in schools have been registered since October 2021.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X