Tunisia: Covid-19 - Medenine Reports 14 Domestic Infections and 2 Imported

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Medenine has not recorded any deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, hence the death toll in the region stands at 1,156 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Preventive Health Director in Medenine Zayed El Anz stated to TAP that 14 more domestic infections and 2 imported cases from Libya from 908 tests (a 1.8% positivity rate) were reported.

Most of the domestic infections were reported in Djerba-Midoun delegation, where a spread of the virus in schools have been registered since October 2021.