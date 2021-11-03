Tanzania: State Allocates 966bn/ - for Upgrading Strategic Roads

THE government has allocated about 966bn/- in the fiscal year 20201/2022 to the Tanzania Rural and Urban Road Agency (TARURA) to upgrade all roads that have economic benefit to the country as well as to increase efficiency within the State owned agency.

Deputy Minister in the ministry of State President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Dr Festo Dugange said Wednesday in Dodoma that TARURA's budget had increased significantly compared to 275.03bn/- allocated to the agency during the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

The money, he said, would be spent in implementation of different projects under the agency, especially constructing new roads, repairing others as well as upgrading some roads that play a vital role in the country's economy.

He was responding to a question posed by Meatu MP, Jeremiah Komanya who had wanted to know if there were plans whatsoever to upgrade roads under TARURA which were catalysing economic growth to the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), so that they can be given enough funds to be used for their improvement.