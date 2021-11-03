Tanzania: Dodoma Braces for New Five-Star Hotel Investment

THE Louvre Hotels Group and Golden Tulip based in Paris, France on Wednesday launched a major investment project involving five-star hotel to be known as Golden Tulip Dodoma, which will be constructed in Dodoma Capital City starting early next year.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam on wednesday, the Managing Director of Indian Ocean Hotels Limited and Golden Tulip, Mr Jitesh Ladwa, explained that the investment in Dodoma would cost over 20 million US dollars (about 46bn/-). He said the 100 rooms' facility would attract direct jobs of about 200 people.

According to him, the policies of the government in Tanzania are always proactive for investment and the general confidence and peace allow for domestic and international economic to grow. He pointed out that the launch of the development of Golden Tulip Dodoma was in collaboration with the investment company Kifaru Group and Indian Ocean Hotels Limited.

Mr Ladwa said that the Golden Tulip Dodoma would be a hospitality investment with 100 rooms, conference and leisure retail facility located on the slopes of Ndejengwa Hills within the city.

He reveled that the relationship between Indian Ocean Hotels Limited with Louvre Hotels Group and Golden Tulip dates back more than 20 years.

During this period, Mr Ladwa said, Indian Ocean Hotels Limited and Golden Tulip Dar es Salaam have created direct and indirect employment to over 2,000 Tanzanians, contributing to the national economy and made investments in the hospitality sector of over $40m (about 92bn/-).

Furthermore, he said, Golden Tulip Dar es Salaam has hosted over 100 international conferences and welcomed many world leaders.

"Such leaders are those involved when we hosted the first SADC (Southern African Development Community) Summit ever held in Tanzania in 2003 as well as the former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan during the Great Lakes Summit," he said.

The President of Golden Tulip Africa, Mr Alain Sebah, who also attended the launching of the project, said that the Louvre Hotels Group and Golden Tulip are proud to be associated with such the prestigious project, which would bring in the first international branch to Dodoma.

Indian Oceans Hotels Limited and Golden Tulip Tanzania are part of Louvre Hotels Group, the major player in the global hospitality industry, with a portfolio that now includes more than 1,600 hotels in 54 countries.

It has full hotel offering, spanning one to five stars, including iconic Louvre Hotels Group brands; Royal Tulip, Golden Tulip, Tulip residence, Campanile, Kyriad Direct, Tulip Innand Premiere Class, Five brands of the Sarovar network in India, the Hotels & Preference Group as well as Chinese brand, Metropolo.

Louvre Hotels Group is a subsidiary of Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Limited, the world's second largest hotel group. Indian Ocean Hotels Limited is major Tanzanian Hospitality Company with investments in hospitality and related industries with 20 years' experience.