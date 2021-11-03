Tanzania: Government Set to Meet Stakeholders On Autistic Children's Needs

Dar es Salaam — The minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Doroth Gwajima, said they will hold a meeting to discuss needs of people with autism as they seek to improve the health policy before November 30.

The minister said this on Sunday night during a Gala Programme on Autism Awareness to the public under the Lukiza Autism Foundation in the city after stakeholders pointed out different challenges facing the group.

"... We are improving our health policy and I promise before November 30, we will discuss these challenges" she said.

Dr Gwajima said among areas of improvement, the ministry will look at improving the environment for inclusive education by training and bolstering the number of clinical psychologists, occupational and speech therapists who are helpful to autistic people.

She also noted: "We will improve the database for autism and consider ways of identifying them at young ages so that inclusive education on how to interact with them starts early." According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one-in-132 children is born with autism - while, in the US one-in-54 of children under eight years of age has autism.

However, Tanzania does not have specific data for autism as only those who are registered in schools are known.

The executive director of the Lukiza Autism Foundation, Ms Hilda Nkabe, said this group of children has many challenges and the cost of taking care of them is high due to their condition.

Ms Nkabe, who has a 15year-old boy (Lukiza) with autism suggested that hospitals should have specific books for recording these different growth changers to children which will go simultaneously with inclusive education to guardians.

For her part Grace Anna Lymo the director of Connects Autism Tanzania (CAT) said in three decades she has been taking care of these children and among them is Bryson who is now 17 and he was not able to speak but now he is studying welding.

".. we also have Kelvin (20) who is working in church as a cleaner and they you can send him anywhere to deliver of buy something and he will do that" she said add that there is Pascal (30) who is who is employed in a peanut factory and in his account he is having Sh700,000 as a saving.